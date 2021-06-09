Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 2,235 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.65. 1,943,519 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.