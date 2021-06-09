discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Price Target Increased to GBX 930 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 930 ($12.15) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

DSCV traded up GBX 31 ($0.41) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 890 ($11.63). 98,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,418. The stock has a market cap of £796.16 million and a PE ratio of 66.92. discoverIE Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 890 ($11.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 764.46.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

