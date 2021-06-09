DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after buying an additional 698,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after buying an additional 680,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $1,395,656.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 91,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,287 shares of company stock worth $6,699,158. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $242.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $140.34 and a one year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

