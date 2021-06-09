DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a d rating to a c- rating. 73,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,067,822 shares.The stock last traded at $240.30 and had previously closed at $233.24.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $1,395,656.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 91,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,241,675.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,287 shares of company stock worth $6,699,158. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

