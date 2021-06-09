Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) & HQ Global Education (OTCMKTS:HQGE) Critical Comparison

HQ Global Education (OTCMKTS:HQGE) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HQ Global Education and Dolphin Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HQ Global Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dolphin Entertainment has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 77.85%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than HQ Global Education.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HQ Global Education and Dolphin Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HQ Global Education N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dolphin Entertainment $24.05 million 2.85 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

HQ Global Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dolphin Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares HQ Global Education and Dolphin Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HQ Global Education N/A N/A N/A Dolphin Entertainment -37.75% -26.87% -10.80%

Summary

Dolphin Entertainment beats HQ Global Education on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

HQ Global Education Company Profile

HQ Global Education, Inc., a scientific research development company, focuses on the industrial hemp and CBD manufacturing industry in the United States. It provides data gathering, intelligence, and education for the industrial CBD industry. The company also processes and distributes CBD oils, as well as offers real estate management services. HQ Global Education, Inc. is based in Orange, California.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. In addition, it offers strategic marketing and publicity services to individuals and corporates in the entertainment, hospitality, and music industries. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

