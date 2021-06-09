Douglas M. Shipley Sells 4,563 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $75,837.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,176,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,788,693.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, March 19th, Douglas M. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $166,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $473.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEGH. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

