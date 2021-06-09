Drax Group (LON:DRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $459.60

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 459.60 ($6.00) and last traded at GBX 445.60 ($5.82), with a volume of 22841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 448.40 ($5.86).

A number of research analysts have commented on DRX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Drax Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 446.80 ($5.84).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 421.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

