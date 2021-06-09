Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.44

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.44 and last traded at C$14.43, with a volume of 308478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.16.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIR.UN. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.66.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.