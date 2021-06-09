DSLA Protocol Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last Week (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 9th. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $47.51 million and approximately $818,858.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00069046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00025616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.26 or 0.00926216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.46 or 0.09081102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00049906 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,483,849,486 coins. The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.