DubaiCoin Price Reaches $1.20 on Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00038825 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00026560 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008638 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

