Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) One Day Volume Hits $644,480.00

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $8.40 million and $644,480.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00062001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.10 or 0.00232349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00213599 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.93 or 0.01280407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,913.77 or 1.00024876 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

