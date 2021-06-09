Dynamic (DYN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,648.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC on exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $15.38 million and approximately $3,648.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,293.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.78 or 0.06928199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $631.57 or 0.01693497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.31 or 0.00462029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00166818 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.65 or 0.00739132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.69 or 0.00463053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00395657 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars.

