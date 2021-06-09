e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.38.

ELF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $632,597.40. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $48,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 412,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,862,106. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,818,000 after buying an additional 3,113,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,907,000 after purchasing an additional 916,663 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,620,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after purchasing an additional 674,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,061,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 622,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

ELF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.10 and a beta of 2.07. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

