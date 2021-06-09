Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.21

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.21 and last traded at $58.08, with a volume of 719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.88.

A number of research firms have commented on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $15,767,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 128,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,160,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,739,000 after buying an additional 126,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,436,000 after buying an additional 121,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 129.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,706,000 after buying an additional 113,605 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

