Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Gap Down to $11.05

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $10.80. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 54,521 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KODK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 24,987 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 37,822 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 1,196.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 3,009.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

