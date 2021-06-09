Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $13.09.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

