Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $13.09.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.