ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Shares Up 0.4%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.92. Approximately 790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 15,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

ECNCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ECN Capital from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.32.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

