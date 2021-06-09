Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives $67.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.95. The stock had a trading volume of 42,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

