EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Down 5.2%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) was down 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.87 and last traded at $38.31. Approximately 122,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,009,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -159.16 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 48.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new stake in EHang during the first quarter valued at about $68,524,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EHang during the first quarter valued at about $8,112,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EHang by 574.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 99,987 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,284,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the first quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

