Electrify.Asia Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $758,183.67 and $29,092.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00068896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00025397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.96 or 0.00925956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.29 or 0.09113105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00049870 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

ELEC is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

