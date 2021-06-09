Electroneum (ETN) Achieves Market Cap of $160.05 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $160.05 million and $402,040.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000185 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 163.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,870,970,365 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

