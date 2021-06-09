Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.150-6.150 EPS.

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,851. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.59. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.81.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 637 shares in the company, valued at $91,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,712 shares of company stock worth $15,206,135 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.