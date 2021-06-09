Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 24.4% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 55.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $2,750,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.62.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,260 shares of company stock worth $22,060,744. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $220.70 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $233.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

