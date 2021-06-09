Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $18.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.50. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Shares of EFC stock opened at $19.23 on Monday. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $19.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $841.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,434,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after purchasing an additional 218,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 93,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 408,035 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 46,793 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.