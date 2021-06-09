Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $18.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.50. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.80% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.
Shares of EFC stock opened at $19.23 on Monday. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $19.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $841.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,434,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after purchasing an additional 218,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 93,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 408,035 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 46,793 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
