Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 321 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 997,344 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after acquiring an additional 746,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,919,000 after acquiring an additional 479,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $191.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 89.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.27. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

