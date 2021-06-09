Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,504 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after buying an additional 15,342,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,259 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $65.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

