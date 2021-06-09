Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $5.19 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $97.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.23 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

