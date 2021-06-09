Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,523,000 after buying an additional 51,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,457,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dollar General by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after buying an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Dollar General by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,658,000 after buying an additional 467,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $205.72 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.42.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.