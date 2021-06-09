Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 2,577 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in HP were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in HP by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,010 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.69. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

