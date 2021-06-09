Employers (NYSE:EIG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Get Employers alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Employers stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.56. The company had a trading volume of 151,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,237. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33. Employers has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.01.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Employers will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Employers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Employers by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Employers by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Employers by 5.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Employers by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.