Enbridge’s (ENB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$52.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENB. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.13.

Shares of ENB stock traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$48.18. 1,832,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,445,424. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.85. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$35.80 and a 1-year high of C$49.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. The stock has a market cap of C$97.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.0674506 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

