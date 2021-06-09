Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$46.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.75.

Shares of EDV opened at C$29.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.79. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$23.12 and a one year high of C$39.21.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$805.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$619.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total value of C$1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at C$26,825,631.30.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

