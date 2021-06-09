Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$46.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.75.
Shares of EDV opened at C$29.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.79. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$23.12 and a one year high of C$39.21.
In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total value of C$1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at C$26,825,631.30.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.
