EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $813.50 million-813.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.95 million.EnerSys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.490-4.490 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

NYSE:ENS traded down $2.56 on Wednesday, reaching $96.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,632. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.36. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

