EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Morgan Stanley

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENLC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 3.51.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,115,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,145 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,180,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,815 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 20,115,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,294,000 after buying an additional 1,766,041 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,870,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,053,000 after buying an additional 1,353,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $2,843,000. 35.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

