Entergy Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Entergy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $106.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,760,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 717,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,617,000 after purchasing an additional 74,469 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,041 shares of company stock worth $2,934,309. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.