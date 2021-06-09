Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

EVC stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. Research analysts predict that Entravision Communications will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 37.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

