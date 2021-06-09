Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COHU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

