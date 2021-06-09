Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 23.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

VIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of VIV opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1707 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.