Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,630 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Air Transport Services Group worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATSG. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 30.2% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,874,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,363,000 after buying an additional 897,758 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 759,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,795,000 after buying an additional 346,021 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATSG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In other news, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $170,002.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,826.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $212,254.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,412.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,957. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ATSG opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

