Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of STC stock opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.51. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $688.59 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

