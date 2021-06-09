Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,200 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $149,190,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,767,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,908,000 after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after acquiring an additional 68,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,874,000 after buying an additional 57,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,558.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 47,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASND. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.86.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $130.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.28. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

