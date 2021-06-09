Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 394.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESGR stock opened at $249.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $147.04 and a 12-month high of $269.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.14.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.04% and a return on equity of 40.31%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

