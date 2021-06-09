Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Down 6.9%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.56 and last traded at $19.64. Approximately 2,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 998,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.53.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). As a group, research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 26.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 32.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

