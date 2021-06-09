EOS Trading 19.8% Lower Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. In the last week, EOS has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $4.78 billion and $2.09 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $5.01 or 0.00014441 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,030,266,320 coins and its circulating supply is 954,099,242 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

