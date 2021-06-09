Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Amplifon S.p.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Amplifon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amplifon’s FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AMFPF opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19. Amplifon has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 0.21.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

