Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,453 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $18,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,185 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Equity Residential by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,325,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Equity Residential by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,500,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,493,000 after purchasing an additional 252,405 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,864 shares of company stock worth $2,838,240. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $79.67 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $80.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

