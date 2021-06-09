Erika Rottenberg Sells 1,500 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $492,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,951.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $317.20 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.53 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after acquiring an additional 676,385 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,416,000 after acquiring an additional 81,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

