Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) Stock Price Up 1%

Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) shares rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.69. Approximately 63,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 689,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

About Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET)

Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.

