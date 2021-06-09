Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 138 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $116,171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,604,000 after acquiring an additional 304,688 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,146,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 70,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock opened at $376.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.06. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $258.61 and a twelve month high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.