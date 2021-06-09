Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 63,692 shares during the period. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,036,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 70,141 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 303,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 72,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter.

SPHD stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $46.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53.

